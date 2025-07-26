Uttarakhand CM Dhami Announces Historic Rs 1.5 Crore Ex-Gratia For Param Vir Chakra Awardees

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a gesture to honour the bravery and sacrifices of India's soldiers, announced a substantial increase in the ex gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees on Friday. On the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, CM Dhami stated that the ex gratia amount would be raised from Rs 50 lakh to a staggering Rs 1.5 crore, a threefold increase, showing the state government's commitment to the welfare of soldiers and their families.

The announcement was made during the ‘Sainik Samman’ ceremony held in Khatima, which was organised to commemorate the death anniversary of Pushkar Singh Dhami's father, late Subedar Sher Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister expressed his thoughts on the importance of respecting the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of soldiers, saying, "The country's borders remain secure due to the valour, courage, and sacrifice of India's brave soldiers. In such a situation, it is the duty of every citizen to respect the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of the soldiers." CM Dhami outlined Uttarakhand's proud legacy as both ‘Devbhoomi (land of gods)’ and ‘Veerbhoomi (land of the brave)’, which has given many brave soldiers to the country.

The increase in the ex gratia amount is a big boost to soldier welfare, showcasing the state government's commitment to protecting the interests of soldiers and their families, the CM stated. In addition to the increased ex gratia amount, the Param Vir Chakra awardees will now receive an annual grant of Rs 3 lakh.

The Uttarakhand government has been consistently working to support soldiers and their families. In June 2022, the cabinet raised the ex gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The recent increase to Rs 1.5 crore is another further example of the government's commitment to soldier welfare.