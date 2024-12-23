Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes Action Against 'Love Jihad,' Land, and 'Thook'

Sagar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced that his government has taken firm action against the "love jihad," land jihad, and the "hateful mentality of thook" (spitting in food with a communal intent).

Speaking at a 'Gaurav Diwas' event in Sagar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted that laws against riots have been enacted in the state, and efforts are ongoing to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He also credited the BJP's successes in Maharashtra and Haryana to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM has worked for the upliftment of religious places associated with 'Sanatan Dharma', Dhami added.

"It is our party's resolve that there should be a common civil code for all citizens of the country. This pride has been achieved by Uttarakhand. The Ganga of UCC (uniform civil code) has emanated from Uttarakhand and the entire country is going to benefit from it," CM Dhami said.

UCC is expected to be implemented in Uttarakhand from January.

"We have taken several decisions and enacted laws against conversion and to stop riots. We have taken strict action against land jihad and love jihad. We have taken strict action against the hateful mentality of 'thook' (spitting) jihad. Our intention is to maintain the basic structure of Uttarakhand, which is Devbhoomi (land of deities). These steps will strengthen Indian culture," Dhami said.

Politics of appeasement and vote bank has given way to politics of development, Dhami said while taking a jibe at the opposition.

Dhami lauded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the developmental works carried out during the past one year and asserted the central state had come out of its 'BIMARU' status due to the "double engine government".

The Uttarakhand CM also recalled the days he spent in Sagar city when his father was posted in the Mahar Regiment centre here.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said history will be created in Bundelkhand on December 25 when PM Modi launches the Ken-Betwa river linking project.

It will benefit all the areas under Sagar division, the MP CM said.

On the occasion, Yadav transferred Rs 26 crore into accounts of 24 lakh women beneficiaries of the LPG cylinder refilling scheme.