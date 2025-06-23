Helicopter Services Suspended In Uttarakhand Till Monsoon Ends

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has suspended all helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra until the end of the monsoon season, citing safety concerns following a series of tragic incidents and worsening weather conditions.

Uttarakhand Govt Suspends Helicopter Services

The decision comes after a fatal crash on June 15, where a Kedarnath-bound helicopter went down near Gaurikund, killing all seven people on board, including a two-year-old child.

Also, an air ambulance crashed while attempting to land in Kedarnath. the helicopter, which was travelling from AIIMS Rishikesh to Kedarnath.

Recently, a helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Uttarakhand.

All six helicopter service operators have withdrawn their aircraft from the Kedar Valley, and no bookings are being accepted. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is overseeing a comprehensive safety review, and a 10-member committee has been formed to draft a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for helicopter operations in the region.

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken cognisance of the recent spike in helicopter accidents during the chardhamyatra, demanding the state government to explain the recurring incidents and formulate a robust safety policy.