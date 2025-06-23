Helicopter Services Suspended In Uttarakhand Till Monsoon Ends

Updated 23 June 2025 at 19:53 IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has suspended all helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra until the end of the monsoon season, citing safety concerns following a series of tragic incidents and worsening weather conditions.
The decision comes after a fatal crash on June 15, where a Kedarnath-bound helicopter went down near Gaurikund, killing all seven people on board, including a two-year-old child.
Also, an air ambulance crashed while attempting to land in Kedarnath. the helicopter, which was travelling from AIIMS Rishikesh to Kedarnath.
Recently, a helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Uttarakhand.
All six helicopter service operators have withdrawn their aircraft from the Kedar Valley, and no bookings are being accepted. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is overseeing a comprehensive safety review, and a 10-member committee has been formed to draft a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for helicopter operations in the region.
The Uttarakhand High Court has taken cognisance of the recent spike in helicopter accidents during the chardhamyatra, demanding the state government to explain the recurring incidents and formulate a robust safety policy.
Helicopter services are expected to resume in September, once the monsoon subsides and new safety protocols are in place. In the meantime, pilgrims are being encouraged to use alternative travel methods to reach the sacred sites.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 23 June 2025 at 19:50 IST