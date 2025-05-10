sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Uttarakhand Govt Suspends Helicopter Services for Char Dham Yatra as Precautionary Measure

Updated May 10th 2025, 10:47 IST

Uttarakhand Govt Suspends Helicopter Services for Char Dham Yatra as Precautionary Measure

Helicopter services to all Char Dham shrines including those to Baba Kedarnath suspended by Uttarakhand govt as a safety precaution.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Uttarakhand Govt Suspends Helicopter Services for Char Dham Yatra as Precautionary Measure
Uttarakhand Govt Suspends Helicopter Services for Char Dham Yatra as Precautionary Measure | Image: Pixabay

Uttarakhand: All helicopter services for Char Dham Yatra including Baba Kedarnath have been suspended till further orders. The state government has issued an official order to stop all heli services for Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri as a precautionary measure. 

(This is a developing story, more details to be added.) 

Published May 10th 2025, 10:40 IST