Uttarakhand Govt To Take Strict Action Against Food Adulteration During Kanwar Yatra, Makes License Display Mandatory

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, has launched a comprehensive initiative to ensure food safety for the millions of devotees expected to participate in the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. The Health Department has prepared a strict and dedicated action plan to provide pure and safe food to lakhs of pilgrims.

The government has deployed special teams of food safety officers in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, and Uttarkashi districts to monitor food safety. These teams will regularly collect samples of milk, sweets, oil, spices, beverages, and other food items from pandals, bhandaras, and other food centres. If any sample fails to meet the standards, the concerned place will be immediately shut down.

Mandatory Display Of Food Licenses In Uttarakhand, Penalties For Non-Compliance

The government has made it mandatory for all food establishments, including hotels, dhabas, and carts, to display their food licenses or registration certificates prominently. The small traders and cart owners will also be required to keep and display their photo identity card and registration certificate. A 'Food Safety Display Board' must be installed in all food establishments, clearly indicating the name and contact details of the food business owner.

The government has warned that any food business operating without a license will face strict action, including financial penalties and criminal prosecution. Those who adulterate or tamper with food standards will also face immediate legal action. According to Health Secretary and Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration R Rajesh Kumar, "The health of the pilgrims is our top priority, and we will not compromise on the quality of food items being served."

The government has empowered food safety officers to take action against defaulters under Section 55 of the Food Safety Act 2006, which carries a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh. Additional Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration Tajbar Singh Jaggi stated that “no leniency will be shown against those doing food business without a license”.