Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Causes Havoc in Maldevta Near Dehradun; Weather Department Denies Reports of Any Cloudburst

Dehradun: The Rispana, Song, Tons, and Bindal rivers in Dehradun are currently flowing above danger sign due to heavy rainfall. The water level in these rivers are raising serious concerns along their banks. Areas such as Valmiki Basti and Nayi Basti have experienced flooding, with residents reporting water levels breaching danger marks and entering homes.
Heavy Rain Causes Havoc in Maldevta
The alarming surge in water levels and flash flood-like conditions has left local residents in crisis. The weather department however has denied reports of any cloudburst.
Experts warn that the transformation of these rivers from perennial to seasonal streams, coupled with encroachments and poor urban planning, has made Dehradun increasingly vulnerable to monsoon-triggered disasters.
