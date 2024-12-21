Published 17:19 IST, December 21st 2024
Uttarakhand: Major Landslide In Pithoragarh Closes Road Connecting India-China Border
A landslide occurred on the Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh road in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh, resulting in the closure of the road connection India-China border
- India News
- 2 min read
Pithoragarh: A major landslide occurred on the Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh road in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh, resulting in the closure of the road connection India-China border. According to the information, the landslide occurred on Saturday afternoon, following which the traffic movement was halted on the road. As per information, no casualties were reported in the incident.
District Magistrate (Pithoragarh) Vinod Goswami said that the landslide occurred around 11 am near the Tawaghat area. A part of the mountain collapsed on the road leading to the closure of the road.
He said, "SDM Dharchula and BRO officials have reached the spot and are working on opening the road to Lipulekh on the India-China border.” He asserted that the road will be reopened soon.
The landslide probably occurred when debris from another road that is under construction above the main road started sliding, Goswami said.
Following the landslide incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a post on X, wrote, “It has been reported that traffic has been affected due to the landslide on Tawaghat-Dharchula National Highway in Pithoragarh district. There is relief news that there has been no loss of life.”
“Along with taking immediate steps to remove the debris, the district administration and concerned officials have been instructed to open the route as soon as possible,” Dhami said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:19 IST, December 21st 2024