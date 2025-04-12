Massive Fire Breaks Out at Plastic and Leather Storage Unit in Haridwar | Image: PTI

Uttarakhand: A massive fire broke out at a plastic and leather storage unit in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Saturday, creating panic in the surrounding area and causing significant damage to property.

The incident took place in an industrial zone of the city and thick clouds of black smoke were seen billowing from the warehouse as fire spread rapidly.

Fire tenders from different parts of Haridwar district were rushed to the spot.

Fire engines and multiple fire personnel were deployed in the operation.

The fire-fighting team battled the blaze for several hours before it was brought under control.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident till now.

However, the entire storage unit was gutted, and the estimated damage is said to run into several lakhs of rupees.

Officials said the building stored highly combustible materials, which made the fire more intense and challenging to extinguish.