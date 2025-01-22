Published 11:08 IST, January 22nd 2025
Uttarakhand: Mock Drill Conducted For UCC Portal, to Identify Technical Glitches
During the exercise, over 3,500 citizens (dummy entries) registered on the portal, and approximately 200 dummy applications were processed by sub-registrars and
The Uttarakhand Government’s Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) carried out a mock drill for the Uttarakhand UCC Portal on Tuesday, marking a crucial milestone in preparing the portal for its official launch.
During the exercise, over 3,500 citizens (dummy entries) registered on the portal, and approximately 200 dummy applications were processed by sub-registrars and registrars. Moreover, 7,728 officer IDs were successfully generated.
According to a press release, “The primary objective of this mock drill was to identify technical bottlenecks and operational challenges associated with the rollout of the UCC Portal, and this goal was successfully achieved during the exercise.”
Minor technical issues were identified within the citizen module, particularly in the Aadhaar-enabled registration process. Besides, mapping errors between registrar and sub-registrar user accounts were noticed in certain areas. Taking prompt note of these concerns, ITDA has initiated the process of addressing them, while also implementing further measures to ensure a timely resolution.
The Uttarakhand UCC Portal is poised to streamline services and improve access for citizens across the state.
ITDA Director Nikita Khandelwal stated, “A mock drill at the level of CSC is also being kept on January 24.” The Uttarakhand UCC portal is designed to streamline services and improve access for citizens across the state.
