sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:24 IST, July 4th 2024

Uttarakhand: Rains Cripple Normal Life; Over 100 Roads Blocked, Schools Shut

The Uttarakhand Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain across several districts, including Champawat, Almora, Pithoragarh, Udhamsingh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bengaluru: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert | Check
The Uttarakhand Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain across several districts, including Champawat, Almora, Pithoragarh, Udhamsingh Nagar. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:35 IST, July 4th 2024