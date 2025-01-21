Published 23:58 IST, January 21st 2025
Three Trekkers Lost In Uttarakhand Forest Fire Rescued Safely In Rudraprayag
All three trekkers who lost their way due to a forest fire on the Deoriatal-Chopta trek in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand have been rescued safely
- India News
- 1 min read
Dehradun: Three trekkers who lost their way due to a forest fire on the Deoriatal-Chopta trek in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand have been rescued safely. The trekkers, all 21 years old, were rescued by joint teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Management, and the Forest Department.
The rescue operation was launched after the trekkers went missing due to the forest fire. According to the SDRF, one of the trekkers, Adhiraj Chauhan, was rescued on Monday night in an injured condition and was rushed to a hospital. The other two trekkers, Naman Yadav and Sameer Kumar Pandey, were rescued on Tuesday, with Yadav also found injured.
Naman Yadav, a resident of Lajpat Nagar in Delhi, was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, while Pandey is a resident of Bihar . The successful rescue operation was a result of the joint efforts of the SDRF, District Disaster Management, and the Forest Department.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 00:15 IST, January 22nd 2025