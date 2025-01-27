Uttarakhand to Implement UCC Today: What Changes Will Come into Effect | Image: Republic Media

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is all set to make history after it implements the Uniform Civil Code, becoming the first state in India to put such a law in effect. According to a statement by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government, all preparations have been completed to implement the UCC in the state including getting approval for the rules for implementing the Act and training officials.

"UCC is just an offering made by our state in the great 'yagya' being performed by the Prime Minister to make the country a developed, organised, harmonious and self-reliant nation," PTI reported quoting Dhami.

"We are celebrating 2025 as the silver jubilee year of statehood to Uttarakhand. It is going to be a year of big achievements. We have kept our promise of bringing a UCC. We will implement it in January. The Gangotri of UCC will spring from Uttarakhand and spread to the rest of the country," Dhami said on New Year's Day.

This marks a significant move as implementing this law was one of BJP's big promises during the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Assam, have expressed interest in adopting Uttarakhand’s UCC as a model, signalling potential wider adoption of the framework in the future.

Uttarakhand to Implement Today: Here's What You Need to Know