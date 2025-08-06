Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 5 Dead, Over 100 Missing, Nearly 413 Rescued; CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey Of Affected Areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey on Wednesday of the areas in Uttarkashi's Dharali affected by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst following heavy rainfall.

Due to the cloudburst, landslides and flooding have occurred in various locations. The Uttarkashi-Harsil road in Bhatwadi has been completely washed away. Road-clearing efforts are currently underway on the Uttarkashi-Harsil road.

Two cloudbursts struck Uttarkashi on Tuesday, one in Dharali and another at Sukhi Top.

At least five people have died in the incident. Rescue operations are ongoing to locate over 100 people missing after the landslides and the collapse of multiple structures. Nearly 150 people have been rescued so far by personnel from the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police.

Giving an update on the number of people rescued so far Kamlesh Kamal, ITBP Spokesperson said, “Till this morning, 413 people have been rescued safely. From morning till now, 57 people have been rescued. The information is that 100 more people are stranded there. They will also be rescued by evening. We have received information that one person has lost his life there.”

Chief Minister Dhami also conducted a field inspection of the increased water levels in the river and surrounding areas in Uttarkashi, directing officials to remain on alert 24/7. He also met disaster victims from Dharali at the Uttarkashi PWD Guest House. He also paid a visit to the State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to take stock of the situation.



Speaking to reporters, he said, "10 DSP, 3 SP and around 160 police officials are engaged in carrying out rescue operations... Helicopters of the Indian Army are also ready. As soon as the weather improves, the helicopters will be used for rescue operations. Food packets, a team of doctors have been prepared. The work to restore electricity is also underway. Mobile network is not available in Dharali as of now. We are trying to reach the people. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely,"

"All our agencies, including the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF and locals, are doing the rescue work. 130 people were rescued yesterday. A search and rescue operation is underway. Due to damage to the roads and a bridge, it has become difficult to reach the spot. The Disaster Operations Station in Dehradun is working 24 hours to provide all possible assistance. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely. I want to thank PM Modi for providing every possible assistance. PM Modi took the details of the rescue operation today as well," the chief minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami to get a review on the current situation.