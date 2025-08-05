Uttarkashi Cloudburst Updates: Death Toll Rises to 5; NDRF Confirms 150 Evacuated. Red Alert for Heavy Rain in Uttarakhand Today

Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Following a devastating cloudburst in the Dharali region of Uttarkashi on Tuesday, massive rescue operations are underway. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue efforts. So far, around 138 people have been safely rescued from the affected areas. However, more than 70 individuals are still feared missing. The Uttarkashi district administration has confirmed the death of at least four people in the tragic incident.