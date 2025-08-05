Uttarkashi Cloudburst Updates: Death Toll Rises to 5; NDRF Confirms 150 Evacuated. Red Alert for Heavy Rain in Uttarakhand Today

A catastrophic cloudburst in Uttarkashi, near the Gangotri route, changed to massive flash floods and landslides, leaving a trail of destruction. According to initial reports, at least four people have died, and dozens are feared trapped or missing as torrents of water and debris swept through the region. Follow this live blog for breaking updates.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Updates, stay with us for more updates.
Rail operations on the Haridwar-Dehradun route have been suspended after boulders and mudslides blocked the tracks following the Uttarkashi cloudburst. According to news reports, restoration work is currently underway.
In the wake of the devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced serious concern about the growing impact of climate change on India’s mountainous regions.
Speaking on the issue, Abdullah said, “This is an imminent danger. You saw what happened in Ramban—thankfully, only property was damaged and there were no casualties. But the changing weather patterns, deforestation, and mountain cutting are alarming.”
He added, “We too face this threat. I express deep regret over the tragedy in Uttarakhand. We stand in solidarity with the administration and the people, and extend our sympathies.”
Following a meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Mahendra Chauhan, a victim of the Dharali cloudburst, said the CM has assured that helicopter services will soon be deployed to aid rescue efforts in the affected areas. Chauhan, whose sister, brother-in-law, and their child have been missing since yesterday, expressed concern, stating, “Since the incident, I’ve been unable to contact them.”
Rescue operations are currently underway in the region, which has been devastated by flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.
All BJP Members from Uttarakhand met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the current situation in Uttarkashi, which has been severely affected by cloudbursts and heavy rainfall.
The MPs also informed the Prime Minister about the relief and rescue measures being undertaken by the state government. In response, PM Modi assured the delegation of all possible support from the Centre to aid ongoing efforts in the disaster-hit region.
A landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Shivalik mountain range of Haridwar has left debris on the railway track near the Kali Temple on Upper Road.
The debris removal work is underway but is being repeatedly disrupted by intermittent rainfall. Several trains are likely to be affected, causing inconvenience to passengers.
Cleanup operations resume during brief pauses in the rain. Railway and administration teams are on-site, working to restore the track at the earliest.
A massive search and rescue operation is underway on the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra route in the Tangling area of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, after a flash flood washed away a large part of the trekking path.
So far, 413 pilgrims have been rescued and evacuated using the rope rescue traverse crossing technique. The operation is being conducted by a team comprising one GO, four SOs, and 29 ORs from the 17 Battalion ITBP, along with one team from the 14 NDRF.
The Kinnaur district administration received a distress call this morning about stranded pilgrims. In response, search and rescue teams were redeployed to the site.
The ITBP has sent a rescue team under Assistant Commandant Sameer, equipped with mountaineering and RRC gear, after two makeshift bridges on the route were washed away due to continuous rainfall.
Heavy rain continued to lash Uttarkashi as rescue operations resumed on Wednesday in Dharali village to locate those missing after Tuesday’s flash flood triggered by a cloudburst.
Nearly half of the scenic Dharali village, a key stopover en route to Gangotri, was devastated. Four deaths have been confirmed so far, while around 130 people have been evacuated to safety. No bodies have yet been recovered from the debris.
The Indian Army has deployed MI-17 and Chinook helicopters for the search. At least 60 people are feared missing, including 11 soldiers. Many had gathered for the Har Dudh fair when the disaster struck.
Colonel Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 Raj Rif, is leading the 150-member rescue team. Despite their base being hit and personnel missing, the Army continues relief efforts with full courage, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Shrivastava said.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has now left for Dharali village in Uttarkashi, where the cloudburst incident took place yesterday.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: The IMD has issued a fresh weather alert for Himachal Pradesh, warning of light to moderate rainfall at most places over the next 3 to 4 hours, with spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely in Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts. Several other regions including Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu are also expected to receive moderate showers.
Amid the continued downpour, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed due to landslides and waterlogging between Mandi and Kullu, further disrupting movement in the rain-battered hill state. Authorities have urged residents and travelers to remain cautious and avoid non-essential travel.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: PM Modi on Wednesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation following the devastating cloudburst and flash floods in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi district. During the telephonic conversation, CM Dhami briefed the Prime Minister about the ongoing relief and rescue operations, stating that despite continuous heavy rains posing challenges, all state agencies are working in close coordination to ensure prompt assistance to affected residents.
PM Modi expressed concern over the loss of lives and damage caused by the disaster and assured the Chief Minister of all possible help and support from the Central Government to manage the crisis and aid recovery efforts.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Panic gripped the Ahmedpur village in Haridwar district late Tuesday night after floodwaters entered the area, submerging parts of the Uttam Distillery factory located in the Bahadarabad police station zone. Over 150 people, including workers and truck drivers, were trapped inside the factory premises as water levels rose rapidly.
Acting swiftly on an alert from the 112 control room, teams from the police, fire department, and water police rushed to the scene and launched a night-long rescue operation. Led by Police Sub-Inspector Pradeep Rathore and Outpost In-Charge Khemendra Gangwar, the operation successfully evacuated all those trapped.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: A car was reported to be stuck in debris ahead of Plasda Chowki near Plasda (Narendranagar) in Tehri Garhwal district.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: The main road near Bhathwadi, en route to the disaster-hit Dharali village, located 50-55 km from Uttarkashi, has been completely washed away, cutting off access to the region hit by cloudburst.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: A holiday has been declared for all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday, August 6, after a devastating cloudburst and flash flood struck Dharali village, killing at least 4 people. The district administration issued an official notification citing safety concerns and the ongoing rescue operations as reasons for the closure.
The flash flood, triggered by a sudden rise in the Kheer Ganga stream, washed away parts of a village, leaving several people feared missing and many displaced. Authorities have warned of continued risk as water levels remain dangerously high.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: In the disaster-hit Dharali area of Uttarkashi district, local residents have been safely relocated to a relief camp following the recent cloudburst and flash floods. Authorities have ensured that all evacuees are being provided with food, clean water, and other essential facilities. ITBP medical teams stationed at the camp are continuously monitoring the health and well-being of those affected, ensuring timely care and support as rescue operations continue in the region.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: The ancient Kalp Kedar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, was buried under heavy debris following the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in the Kheer Ganga river on Tuesday. Located in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, the historic temple had only recently re-emerged after being buried for years, believed to be due to a past natural disaster. Built in the traditional Kature style, Kalp Kedar’s architecture closely resembles that of the revered Kedarnath Dham.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: A red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand today, even as relief and rescue operations continue in the aftermath of the devastating cloudburst in Dharali-Harsil. The situation remains critical, with weather conditions hampering rescue efforts. Deputy Commandant Avnish Purohit confirmed that two teams had been dispatched to the affected area, but one team remains stuck in Bhatwari due to a landslide blocking the route. Authorities are on high alert.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami cut short his visit to Andhra Pradesh and returned to Dehradun on Tuesday to take stock of the flash flood situation in Uttarkashi. Chairing a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre, Dhami stated that saving lives remains the government’s top priority.
"Our priority as of now is to save lives," he said, directing officials to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing.
The flash floods, triggered by a cloudburst in the high-altitude village of Dharali, have caused widespread destruction, with several houses damaged or washed away.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Following a devastating cloudburst in the Dharali region of Uttarkashi on Tuesday, massive rescue operations are underway. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue efforts. So far, around 138 people have been safely rescued from the affected areas. However, more than 70 individuals are still feared missing. The Uttarkashi district administration has confirmed the death of at least four people in the tragic incident.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Over 120 people rescued so far in joint operation by ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At least 8 Army soldiers missing from camp in lower Harsil. Rescue operations ongoing.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Over 20 people have been rescued so far by the disaster management team.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: The cloudburst on Tuesday afternoon swept away homes and hotels. Flash floods and landslides, leaving at least five people dead and dozens feared missing.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have spoken with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, assuring full support from the central government.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Statements from district officials of the region. Following the devastating cloudburst in, Uttarkashi, district officials have issued urgent statements.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: The entire Dharali market and Dharali village affected by the cloud burst. Several people reported missing.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Three NDRF teams from Manera, Batkot, and Dehradun have also been dispatched, with two additional teams on standby at Shashtradhar airstrip for airlift if needed.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has deployed multiple rescue teams, including a 16-member unit that arrived at the site to assist in evacuation and relief efforts.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has issued emergency helpline numbers for citizens affected by the recent cloudbursts and flash floods.
𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫: 01374-222722, 7310913129, 7500737269
TOLL-FREE NO. 1077
𝐃𝐞𝐡𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐧: 0135-2710334, 2710335, 8218867005, 9058441404
TOLL-FREE NO. 1070
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to assess the situation following the devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi. NDRF and other disaster management teams continue rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Another cloudburst reported in Sukhi village of Uttarkashi district. No casualties reported.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to know the situation following the devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi. PM assured all possible support from the Centre as rescue operations continues.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE: Heavy damage has been caused due to the increased water level in kheer ganga river in dharali. There are reports of hotels being razed to the ground. The district administration has confirmed the death of four people.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At least 30 to 40 houses swept away in flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Dharali village, located in the Kheer Ganga valley of Uttarkashi district.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and district administration following the devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi’s Dharali village. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring the situation with senior officials to monitor the situation closely.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Cloudburst in Uttarkashi’s Kheer Ganga region has caused massive destruction, with over 10 workers buried under debris and at least four deaths feared. Rescue operations intensify amid rising water levels and widespread damage to infrastructure including hotels, markets road infrastructure.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Dharali village, located in Uttarkashi district, triggered massive flash floods on Tuesday, leaving several dead.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Update: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the situation and assures that the rescue operations are underway in full swing amid continuous rainfall.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Schools across several districts in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, remain shut as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential landslides.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.