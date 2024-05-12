Yamunotri is a part of Char Dham (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath), the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas | Image: Uttarakhandtourism

New Delhi: After the Char Dham Yatra began on May 10, the Uttarkashi Police has asked the devotees visiting Yamunotri to postpone their yatra. The Uttarkashi Police said that sufficient devotees have reached Yamunotri and sending more devotees could be dangerous.

"Today, a sufficient number of devotees have reached Shri Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity. Now, sending more devotees is risky," said the Uttarkashi Police in a post on X on Sunday, May 12. "All the devotees who are going to Yamunotri today, are requested to postpone their Yamunotri Yatra today," the Uttarkashi Police urged the devotees.

Yamunotri is part of the Char Dham Yatra, apart from Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. After a break of 6 months, gates of Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath were opened on May 10. "The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. For the last two days, all three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been bustling. On the first day, a record number of more than 29 thousand pilgrims from India and abroad visited Kedarnath Dham," said the Uttarakhand Information Department as quoted by ANI.

#आवश्यक_सूचना

आज श्री यमुनोत्री धाम पर क्षमता के अनुसार पर्याप्त श्रद्धालु यात्रा के लिये पहुँच चुके हैं। अब और अधिक श्रद्धालुओं को भेजना जोखिम भरा है। जो भी श्रद्धालु आज यमुनोत्री यात्रा पर आने जा रहे हैं, उनसे विनम्र अपील है कि आज यमुनोत्री जी की यात्रा स्थगित करें। — Uttarkashi Police Uttarakhand (@UttarkashiPol)

Portals of Badrinath Dham

The doors of the Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand opened for devotees on Sunday amid chimes of melodious tunes by the Army Band with complete rituals, vedic chants and slogans of 'Badri Vishal Lal Ki Jai'. Scores of devotees had gathered on the premises of the temple, which was decked up with flowers, to witness the ceremony despite rain. The process of opening the doors began at 4 am.

#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttrakhand: Devotees throng Shri Badrinath Dham after the doors were opened today amidst the melodious tunes of the Army Band, with complete rituals, Vedic chanting and slogans of 'Badri Vishal Lal Ki Jai'. pic.twitter.com/dOLW17eM5s — ANI (@ANI)

"Today at 6 am, the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham have been opened for devotees. Crowds of devotees are seen in the temple premises, there was some rain at the time of opening of the doors but there was no decrease in the number of devotees. Our first Abhishek Puja has been done in the name of Prime Minister Modi...Our effort is to make the journey of the devotees smooth..." said Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay.

The Badrinath Yatra is a significant pilgrimage in Hinduism, primarily undertaken by devotees of Lord Vishnu. The pilgrimage for Char Dham usually commences around late April or early May and goes on till November.

