Advertisement

New Delhi: A video recently went viral showing Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as 'Vada Pav Girl' being detained by the Delhi Police. Responding to the footage, DCP Outer Delhi clarified that the seller was neither arrested nor any charge was imposed against her.

The cops added that Chandrika was running her stall without permission from the municipal corporation and attracted a huge crowd as well as other online content creators. Due to this huge crowd, severe traffic problems were created in the region.

Advertisement

The video was posted on Instagram a few days ago, which showed an altercation between the vada pav seller and locals while she was organising a community feast or bhandara near her stall causing traffic inconvenience.

Police reached the scene upon receiving complaints from residents around the area about the traffic jam. The cops added that the seller misbehaved with them, prompting the officials to seize her stall and take her to the police station.

Advertisement

Chandrika is a well-known influencer who runs a food stall in Delhi and has around 300,000 followers on Instagram. She gained popularity after her video went viral after she was seen crying while talking to her brother claiming that a representative of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after she claimed they threatened to remove her stall.