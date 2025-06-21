Vadnagar Sets Guinness Record as 2,121 Perform Bhujangasana on International Yoga Day | Drone Visuals

Vadnaga (Gujarat): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with state ministers Rushikesh Patel and Harsh Sanghvi, participated in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations held in Vadnagar on Saturday. Vadnagar is the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vadnagar Sets Guinness Record as 2,121 Perform Bhujangasana

The event took place near the Sharmistha Lake complex, where a one-of-a-kind Guinness World Record was set that includes 2,121 people performing Bhujangasana (cobra pose) at a time. CM Patel shared the health benefits of the pose, noting its role in improving spinal flexibility and lung capacity. He also praised the event as a proud moment for Gujarat and India, sharing the spiritual and cultural significance of Vadnagar.

Drone Visuals of International Yoga Day Vadnagar, Gujarat

During his address, CM Patel credited PM Modi’s vision for inspiring the world to embrace yoga, which led to the United Nations declaring June 21 as International Yoga Day. He also reiterated Gujarat’s commitment to becoming an obesity-free and healthy state, aligning with the broader “Swasth Gujarat” initiative.

CM Bhupendra Patel shared social media post congratulating to the people of Gujarat for this world record and for your growing consciousness towards health and well-being.

The ancient town of Vadnagar, a confluence of spirituality, art, and culture, and the birthplace of Hon’ble PM Shri witnessed a scene both serene and majestic, as yoga infused the space with ethereal grace.

What is Bhujangasana?