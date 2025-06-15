Vadodara-Bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Technical Issue

New Delhi: In a terrifying incident, an Air India domestic flight carrying 168 passengers from Delhi to Vadodara was forced to make an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) due to a technical issue on Sunday. The Air India flight, AI 819, an A321neo, had taken off from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 6.51 pm on Sunday, about 26 minutes after its scheduled departure time of 6.25 pm.

According to airline sources, the captain suspected an issue with the landing gear within a few minutes of being airborne. As a precautionary measure, he decided to return to IGI, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board. The flight landed safely at 7.20 pm, and multiple safety checks were carried out immediately after its return. The concerned officials stated that all passengers safely deboarded the flight.

As per reports, the airline took steps to accommodate the passengers' needs upon the return of the flight.

The airline officials confirmed that the passengers were given the option to reschedule their journey on other flights at no extra cost or cancel their tickets altogether.

According to the officials, the Air India flight, AI 819, is now scheduled to depart for Vadodara on Monday morning.

