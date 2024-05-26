Advertisement

Vadodara: A day after the tragic fire incident in Rajkot killed 35 people including children, all gaming zones in Vadodara have been temporarily closed.

Chief Fire Officer Parth Brahmbhatt said, "After yesterday's fire incident in Rajkot, all 8-9 game zones in Vadodara were inspected. 15 days back we inspected the game zones and asked them to fulfil the compliances. Yesterday night experts from different departments like the mechanical department, electrical department, and civil department came to investigate. Those gaming zones that seemed unsafe were asked to take requisite steps to ensure their safety. All game zones in Vadodara were safe earlier and now further safety has been ensured."

Brahmbhatt added, "The game zones will be closed till further orders come." He also emphasized preventive measures, saying, "We will be guiding them further to ensure that such incidents do not take place."

The massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on the evening of May 25, resulting in significant loss of life. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi inspected the Rajkot TRP gaming zone on Sunday morning.

Earlier, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi took stock of the area where the massive fire broke out inside a gaming zone and said that one person is still missing after the tragic incident.

"Our first priority is that...as per the information we have, one person is still missing and it is our responsibility to look for the person. We are deploying maximum teams for that...," Sanghvi told.