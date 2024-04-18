Advertisement

In a bid to tackle the scorching summer temperatures, the Vadodara Traffic Police has unveiled a groundbreaking solution: air-conditioned helmets for its personnel. These innovative helmets are designed to offer cooling relief amidst peak temperatures ranging from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Equipped with a range of special features, these AC helmets aim to enhance the comfort and well-being of traffic police officers on duty. Sporting a visor to shield the eyes from harsh sunlight and a convenient charging point, these helmets are designed to provide up to eight hours of continuous cooling on a full charge.

A video shared by ANI News showcased three traffic policemen stationed on the roads, donning the newly introduced AC helmets. The initiative has garnered widespread praise from the public, with many lauding it as a significant step forward in prioritizing the well-being of law enforcement personnel.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Vadodara Traffic Police provided AC helmets to its personnel to beat scorching heat waves in summer. pic.twitter.com/L3SgyV2uEm — ANI (@ANI)

The initiative comes in response to incidents of officers experiencing heat-related health issues, including fainting on duty, prompting the need for a practical and effective solution. Traffic police personnel who have been trialing these AC helmets have reported notable improvements in both comfort and efficiency while carrying out their duties.

Speaking to ANI News, DCP Traffic Aarti Singh remarked, "At present, the helmets have been given on a trial basis to the traffic policemen posted at six major intersections of the city, the results of which have also been quite successful. Soon, this AC helmet will also be given to the traffic policemen posted at other intersections of the city."

