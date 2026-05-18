Valley Braces for Lakhs of Devotees: LG Reviews Facilities, Orders Swift Works and Security Ahead of July 3 Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, May 18: With the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin on July 3, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are intensifying preparations, combining infrastructure upgrades, digital registration systems, and security reviews to ensure a smooth pilgrimage season.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday personally inspected the ongoing works at the Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board (SASB) Yatri Niwas in Pantha Chowk, directing officials to accelerate progress and complete pending tasks well before the commencement of the 57-day pilgrimage, which will conclude on August 28.



Yatri Niwas, designed to host thousands of devotees, is being equipped with modern lodging and support facilities.

Officials briefed the LG on arrangements for a sound and light show dedicated to Baba Barfani, which is expected to add a cultural dimension to the spiritual journey.

Alongside infrastructure, security remains a central focus. Senior police and civil administration officers outlined deployment plans, surveillance measures, and coordination with central forces to secure routes leading to the cave shrine in south Kashmir.

Pilgrims this year will also benefit from enhanced technological monitoring; RFID-enabled cards and QR code-based registration systems are being rolled out to track pilgrim movement and strengthen safety protocols.

Medical facilities, emergency response teams, and disaster management units are being reinforced along the twin routes; via Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag , to handle the expected surge in numbers.

Officials said that last year’s Yatra drew over 4.5 lakh devotees despite security challenges, and early registration trends suggest strong participation this year as well.

“The focus is on ensuring safe lodging, reliable transport, and medical support. Yatri Niwas is central to this plan, and work is being expedited,” said one official involved in the arrangements.

Pertinently, Amarnath Yatra, revered as one of Hinduism’s most significant pilgrimages, continues to be a test of logistical and administrative capacity in the Valley. With less than two months to go, the administration is keen to project preparedness and hospitality, balancing spiritual devotion with modern management.

As the countdown begins, the emphasis remains on completing infrastructure, tightening security, and ensuring that the pilgrimage unfolds without disruption, reaffirming Kashmir’s role as host to one of India’s most religious journeys.

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