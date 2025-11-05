Valley on Edge: 150th Vande Mataram Year Turns into Religious Flashpoint

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s department of culture has directed all schools in the newly carved union territory to participate in year-long programs commemorating the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the national song, sparking sharp criticism from the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), which has demanded its immediate withdrawal, calling the order “un-Islamic” and an attempt to impose Hindutva ideology.

The official order, dated October 30, 2025, and issued by the Under Secretary, department of culture, refers to a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on October 29 and cites directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Culture.

It mandates a structured four-phase action plan from November 2025 to November 7, 2026, involving musical and cultural performances across schools, with directors of school education in Jammu and Kashmir designated as nodal officers to ensure full coordination and participation of students and staff.

However, the MMU, an umbrella body of all major Muslim religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Mirwaiz Umar Faroo condemned the directive, arguing that reciting or singing Vande Mataram violates the Islamic principle of Tawheed (the oneness of God) by containing expressions of devotion directed toward the motherland, which it says amounts to reverence of something other than Allah.

“Islam does not permit any act that involves worship or reverence to anyone or anything other than the Creator," the MMU said in its statement, adding that while Muslims are duty-bound to love and serve their country, such devotion must be expressed through service, compassionand societal contribution, not through rituals that conflict with faith.

The clerics accused the administration, led by both Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, of using cultural celebration as a cover to push an “RSS-driven Hindutva agenda” in a Muslim-majority place.

"Forcing Muslim students and institutions to participate in activities that contradict their faith is unjust and unacceptable," the statement read.

Meanwhile, MMU urged both the LG and CM to withdraw the directive and ensure no student or school is compelled to act against their religious beliefs.

Whike responding to the controversy, Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir said that "Muslims live according to their religion. Government directions are accepted as long as they do not interfere with anyone’s religious sentiments. Such directions only spread hatred and create an uneven situation. LG and CM should appeal to withdraw this order so that harmony is not disrupted and confusion is avoided,".