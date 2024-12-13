Vande Bharat, 17 Other Trains Cancelled; 4 Rerouted Due to Mega Block | Full List Inside

Due to non-interlocking work at Maseet Station between Hardoi and Balamau, a mega block has led to the cancellation of 18 trains that would normally pass through Bareilly. Additionally, four trains will be rerouted, and four others will be delayed by up to two hours.

Earlier, due to the fog season, 18 trains passing through Bareilly had already been canceled from December 1 to February 29. Furthermore, over the next three months, the frequency of 40 trains has been reduced. Now, due to the ongoing block, an additional 18 trains will be canceled on different dates.

List of Cancelled Trains:

- 15073 Singrauli-Tanakpur Triveni Express will be canceled on December 21 and 24.

- 15074 Tanakpur-Singrauli Triveni Express will be canceled on December 20 and 23.

- 15075 Shaktinagar-Tanakpur Triveni Express will be canceled on December 23.

- 15076 Tanakpur-Shaktinagar Triveni Express will be canceled on December 22.

- 12355/12356 Archana Express will be canceled on December 21 and 22.

Kumbh Express to Operate Till Lucknow:

During the block, the 12369 Howrah-Dehradun Kumbh Express will run to Lucknow on December 22 and 23, instead of Dehradun. This train will be canceled between Lucknow and Dehradun for two days. Similarly, the 12370 Dehradun-Howrah Kumbh Express will operate from Lucknow to Dehradun on December 23 and 24, and will be canceled between Lucknow and Dehradun for these two days.

Four Trains to be Rerouted:

- On December 22 and 23, the 12203 Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath Express will be rerouted via Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, and Bareilly.

- On December 22, the 12204 Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express will be rerouted via Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, and Gorakhpur. These trains will not stop at Lucknow or Hardoi.

- From December 21 to 23, the 12557 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Express will be rerouted via Gonda, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, and the 12558 Anand Vihar-Muzaffarpur Express will be rerouted on December 22 and 23 via Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, and Gonda. These trains will not go to Lucknow.

Trains Delayed by Two Hours:

- The 13152 Jammu Tawi-Kolkata Express and the 12232 Chandigarh-Lucknow Express will be delayed by two hours from their originating stations on December 22.