Indian Railways: Passengers of Vande Bharat, the nation's most well-liked train, have an update. From now on, at 2:35 pm, the Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will leave Howrah. It currently leaves around 3:45 p.m. According to the South Eastern Railway, it would arrive in Ranchi half an hour early. Thus, instead of arriving in Ranchi at 10:50 p.m., the train would now arrive at 10 p.m. As per the Railways' announcement, the Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express would commence operations on June 10 in accordance with the revised timetable.

The revised timetable states that the Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will arrive in Kharagpur at 4:08 PM. There will be a two-minute pause for this train. At 5:45 p.m., it will arrive at Tatanagar station. This is the five-minute stop for this train. After then, the train will proceed and arrive at Chandil station at 6:40 p.m., where it will stop for one minute. Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will stop at Purulia after Chandil. As per the new schedule, this train will reach Purulia at 7:23 pm. Its two-minute halt is indicated here. Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat will reach Kotshila at 8:40 pm and Muri at 8:25 pm. Thus, this train is scheduled to arrive in Ranchi at 10 pm as per the revised timetable.

Indian Railways runs the medium-distance superfast express service Vande Bharat Express. Connecting places that are fewer than 800 km (500 mi) distant or require less than 10 hours to travel with existing services is a reserved, air-conditioned chair car service. The train started running on a commercial basis on February 15, 2019.