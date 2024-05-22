Advertisement

Indian Railways: Redevelopment work at Gandhinagar Jaipur station has disrupted rail service. On June 9, a number of trains that were going through the Gurgaon railway station were rerouted. In the meantime, on June 9, the Vande Bharat train 20977-78 that runs between Ajmer and Chandigarh will not be operating. North Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Captain Shashi Kiran, has stated that the construction work at Gandhinagar Jaipur station may impact railway services.

The partial cancellation of numerous trains from the originating station may cause issues for a large number of passengers. Jammu Tawi will be the departure point for Pooja Express Train No. 12414, which will run until Khatipura Railway Station on June 8. In the area of the Khatipura-Ajmer railway stations, this train will be partially canceled. On June 9, the Khatipura railway station will serve as the departure point for Train No. 12413, which is the Ajmer-Jammuthavi train service. Between Ajmer and Khatipura stations, this train will be partially canceled.

On June 9, Ajmer Shatabdi Express Train No. 12015 will operate service between Ajmer and New Delhi, stopping at Khatipura railway station. This train will be partially canceled between the stops between Khatipura and Ajmer. Train No. 12016, the Ajmer-New Delhi train service, will depart from the Khatipura railway station on June 9. There will be partial cancellation of this train between Ajmer and Khatipura stations. Travelers whose tickets only permitted them to go to Jaipur or Ajmer will now have to arrange their own transportation to reach the Khatipura railway station..