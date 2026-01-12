Vande Bharat Sleeper: No RAC Or Waitlisted Tickets, Higher Fares as Railways Roll Out Overnight Service

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to introduce its first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express next week, marking a new chapter in overnight long-distance rail travel. The service will operate on the Howrah-Guwahati route and promises faster connectivity and enhanced comfort, but it will come with key changes to traditional ticketing and fare structures.

According to the Railway Board’s fare notification issued on January 9, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will not offer Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) or waitlisted tickets. Only fully confirmed berths will be available for passengers, with all berths open for booking right from the start of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP).

This departs from conventional long-distance trains, which usually issue RAC tickets that allow two passengers to share a side lower berth if full confirmation isn’t immediately available.

Premium Fares, Minimum Chargeable Distance

The Railway Board has notified the fare structure for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, setting a minimum chargeable distance of 400 km, regardless of the actual distance travelled. The per-kilometre fare has been fixed at Rs 2.4 for 3AC, Rs 3.1 for 2AC and Rs 3.8 for First AC, excluding GST. Based on the minimum distance rule, fares will start at Rs 960 for 3AC, Rs 1,240 for 2AC and Rs 1,520 for First AC, with GST charged additionally. For longer journeys, fares will increase proportionately; for instance, on routes of around 1,000 km, the base fare would be approximately Rs 2,400 for 3AC, Rs 3,100 for 2AC and Rs 3,800 for First AC, before applicable taxes. The fares are higher than those of Rajdhani Express trains, reflecting the premium nature, faster travel time and enhanced onboard facilities of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service.

These fares are marginally higher than premium services like the Rajdhani Express, traditionally seen as a benchmark for long-distance rail travel in India - where per-kilometre rates are lower, for example around ₹2.10 for 3AC and ₹2.85 for 2AC on Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani.

Faster Journey and Launch Plans

The inaugural service is expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. Indian Railways estimates the new Sleeper Express will cut travel time by around three hours compared with existing express train services on the same route.

Designed as an overnight service, the train will depart late in the evening from Howrah and arrive the following morning in Guwahati, with scheduled halts at key stations across West Bengal and Assam. The 16-coach rake will consist of 11 3AC coaches, four 2AC coaches and one First AC coach, operating at a maximum speed of 130 kmph on this route due to safety considerations, despite having the capability to reach higher speeds.

Comfort and Safety Features