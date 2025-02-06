Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Finishes Trials, Awaits Nod From RDSO, CRS

New Delhi: The first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set, which successfully completed long distance trials on January 15 now needs Research Designs and Standards Organisation's (RDSO) certification and the Commissioner of Railway Safety's nod before going for commercial operation, the Railway Board said on Thursday.

"Before the operationalisation of India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, the RDSO will issue a final certificate after analysing the trial runs," the Board said in a press statement.

It added, "The railway safety commissioner will evaluate the train at its maximum speed." According to the Board, the dream of a world-class, high-speed sleeper train is now a reality as the first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set has successfully completed rigorous trials by the RDSO on January 15 for 540 km distance in Mumbai- Ahmedabad section.

"Integral Coach Factory, Chennai completed manufacturing of India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set on December 17, 2024," the press note said.

It added, "Within a fortnight the train was brought to Kota division and was successfully tested for short distances of 30 to 40 km for three days in a row in the first week of last month, where it achieved comfortable travel experience at a high speed of 180 km per hour." Now, the Board said, the long distance trials have also been extremely successful.

"After the successful trial of the prototype, the production of nine more Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets is scheduled between April and December, 2025. These trains will set new benchmarks in efficiency and convenience for long-haul travelers, the press note said.

According to the Board, to power this ambitious rollout, Indian Railways has placed a major order for propulsion electrics for 50 rakes of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets on December 17, 2024.

The order has been awarded to two leading Indian manufacturers, which is likely to be ready in 2 years time frame, it said.

These two firms are Medha and Alstom which will supply propulsion systems for 33 and 17 rakes, respectively.

"Looking ahead, full-scale production of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets will commence in 2026-27, further strengthening India's self-reliance in railway technology," the Board said.