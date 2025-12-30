Updated 30 December 2025 at 22:51 IST
Stunning Video: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Passes Water Test At 180 KM Per Hour
India's Vande Bharat Sleeper train reaches 180 km/h during trials, showcasing its advanced technological features and more comfortable rail travel. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares a video.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Vande Bharat sleeper train successfully completed the test, reaching a top speed of over 180 km/h during trials on the Kota-Nagda section of the Indian Railways. The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared a video of the speed test on his social media handle, showcasing the train's impressive speed and technological features, explaining that India's rail network is on the cusp of a revolution.
The Railway Minister shared the video, stating that the test was conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, which was an example of the development of a new-generation train.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed for long-distance overnight travel, offering passengers a comfortable and convenient journey. The train, with its advanced features and sleek design, is set to transform the Indian rail network. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is part of Indian Railways' ambitious plan to modernise its fleet and improve passenger services.
Key Features of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
The Vande Bharat Sleeper boasts impressive features, including padded berths for greater comfort, redesigned access to upper berths, and advanced safety systems like indigenous KAVACH anti-collision technology. The train is equipped with regenerative braking, enhancing energy efficiency, and features fully sealed aisles and automatic connecting doors to maintain interior air quality and stable temperature levels.
Advertisement
Interior Modern Amenities And Safety Features
- Low-intensity night lighting
- Audio announcements supported by visual display systems
- CCTV surveillance
- Modular pantry arrangements
- Individual reading lamps
- Charging sockets
- Foldable refreshment tables
- Interiors finished with GFRP panels
- Advanced bio-vacuum toilets
- Accessible toilet for persons with disabilities
- Baby care unit
- Shower cubicles with hot water in AC First Class coach
- Centralised Coach Monitoring System
- Emergency communication facilities
As per information, the two prototype batches of the Vande Bharat Sleeper have been manufactured by BEML and are currently undergoing trials. The Indian Railways plans to introduce over 200 Vande Bharat sleeper trains in the next few years, with multiple manufacturing programs underway to support this initiative.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 30 December 2025 at 22:00 IST