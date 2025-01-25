Vande Bharat Train Completes Historic Trial Run in J&K, Arrives at Srinagar Station | WATCH

Srinagar: Specially designed Vande Bharat Express train arrived in at Srinagar station on Saturday, completing its trial run and fulfilling the long-awaited dream of connecting the region by rail after years of hard work, dedication, and engineering marvels.

On its maiden trial run, the specially designed Vande Bharat Express arrived at Srinagar station from Katra in Jammu, after reaching Jammu on Friday.

Slogans and praises for the Indian Railways greeted the orange-and-grey-coloured Vande Bharat train as it reached the station at 11:30 am.

Vande Bharat Express Completes Trial Run in Kashmir, Arrives at Srinagar Station | WATCH

A large number of people and rail officials waited since morning, many of them carrying garlands, to welcome those aboard the train.

After a brief half at the station, the train moved to Budgam station to complete its trial run.

Northern Railway's Chief Area Manager (Srinagar) Saqib Yousuf said the trial run's completion marked a historic moment.

"This is a historic step. It reflects the vision of our prime minister to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country," he said.

Yousuf said the trial was also to ascertain the time the train would take on various sections.

The successful completion of the trial run is a result of the fast-paced hard work over the past 10 years that was put in to complete the line, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the train from Katra, as the commissioner of railway safety has given the green signal for running the service on the Katra-Baramulla section.

The date for the flag-off ceremony is yet to be announced.

Key Features & Amenities of Vande Bharat Trains

The Railways completed 272 kilometres of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project last month.

According to rail officials, the Railway Board, on June 8 last year, unveiled a Vande Bharat Express train specially designed to operate in Jammu and Kashmir's challenging winter conditions for the Katra-Srinagar route. The train incorporates special climate-related features.

Compared to the other 136 Vande Bharat trains running in different parts of the country, this train has several additional features to meet operational challenges and passengers' needs in Jammu and Kashmir's extreme weather conditions.

It includes advanced heating systems that prevent the freezing of water in pipes and bio-toilet tanks, provide warm air for the vacuum system and ensure optimal functioning of the air-brake system for smooth operations, even in sub-zero temperatures.

The train also features embedded heating elements in the windshield to automatically defrost the driver's front lookout glass, ensuring clear visibility in harsh winter conditions.

Additionally, it features all other amenities of the existing Vande Bharat trains -- fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors and mobile charging sockets, among others.

"The train has been provided to run especially through the mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir and made to withstand sub-zero temperatures and snowy conditions," Yousuf said.

"It has heating units to withstand sub-zero temperatures, heating pads to avoid the freezing of water in pipes and tanks, and an ambient temperature control system in the driver's cab. All these facilities have been designed to deal with the snowy and cold conditions," he added.

The commissioner of railway safety's approval marked a significant step towards completing the USBRL project, which aims at connecting the Kashmir valley to the broader Indian Railways network.

Over the past month, the Indian Railways conducted six trial runs on various sections of the track, including crucial milestones such as the country's first cable-stayed rail bridge -- the Anji Khad bridge -- and the arch bridge over the Chenab river in Kauri.

Vande Bharat Train passes through the World’s Highest Chenab Rail Bridge | WATCH

The Anji Khad bridge -- a critical part of the USBRL project -- is an engineering marvel, featuring a single pylon rising 331 metres above the river bed. The pylon, which took several years to complete, now rises 191 metres above its foundation level.

With a total length of 473.25 metres, the Anji Khad bridge is one of the two highest railway bridges in the world, alongside the Chenab bridge -- which holds the title of the world's highest railway bridge at 359 metres above the river bed, 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Sharma Rama Rao, a tourist from Hyderabad, said starting Vande Bharat services to Kashmir was a very good step.

"It should have happened much earlier. It will increase tourist footfall and also lead to higher business," Rao said.

People face some difficulties while travelling via road, and the road remains closed sometimes, he said. "That problem will now be over with the train." Another tourist from Hyderabad, Chakrapani, said it would be easy and comfortable to travel from Delhi to Srinagar.

"It is a very good move. It is easy to commute now from Delhi to Srinagar. The economy will be developed by this train. The journey will be entirely different. Vande Bharat is a luxury train, people want to travel comfortably and rail transportation is a very good option," he added.

A tourist from Kerala said the train would be very helpful for the tourists and the locals.

"It is a very good initiative," she said.

Mudasir Ahmad, a local, said the train would not only provide all-weather and comfortable travel but also give an impetus to tourism and economy in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described it as a historic moment and a dream come true.

"A historic moment and a dream come true! Trial run of Vande Bharat Express train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station, Katra, to Budgam has been successfully completed. Congratulations to Indian Railways officials and the team working on the ground," he said in a post on X.