‘Vande Mataram Means Maa Bharat’: PM Modi Releases Stamp, Coin To Mark 150 Years Of National Song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the year-long commemoration of national song 'Vande Mataram' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the year-long commemoration of the National Song "Vande Mataram" at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi also launched a portal commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'.

The celebrations witnessed mass singing of the full version of "Vande Mataram" across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme.

PM Modi also participated in the mass singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Advertisement

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present on the occasion.

This programme marks the formal launch of a year-long nationwide commemoration from November 7 2025, to November 7 2026, celebrating 150 years of this timeless composition which inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

Advertisement

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), year 2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. National song "Vande Mataram", by Bankimchandra Chatterji was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami which was on November 7 in 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath. The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation.

On October 1, the Union Cabinet approved country-wide celebrations for the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' to foster an impactful movement that connects citizens, especially our youth and students, with the song's original, revolutionary spirit. The celebrations will honour this timeless message and ensure its legacy is fully celebrated and embedded in the hearts of future generations.