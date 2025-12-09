'Vande Mataram Not Limited To Bengal, Discussion on It Not Linked to Polls': Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha | Image: Sansad TV, ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah opened the Parliament Winter Session debate on 'Vande Mataram' in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Home Minister refuted claims that the discussion on 'Vande Mataram' was being raised now keeping the upcoming Bengal elections in mind and said that its importance is not limited to Bengal.

"Some members raised questions in the Lok Sabha on the need for these discussions on 'Vande Mataram'. The need for a discussion on 'Vande Mataram', the need for dedication towards 'Vande Mataram', was important back then; it is needed now, and it will always be significant for the bright future which we have envisioned for 2047. Some think these discussions are being held because of the upcoming elections in Bengal. They want to demean the glorification of our national song by relating these discussions to the Bengal elections."

"It is true that the composer of 'Vande Mataram', Bankim Babu, was from Bengal, the Anand Math had its origin in Bengal, but 'Vande Mataram' was not limited to Bengal or the country... When a soldier at the border of the country, or a policeman guarding the country from inside, sacrifices his life for the country, 'Vande Mataram' is the only slogan he raises," he added.

Shah said that the central government will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram throughout the year.

"The government decides to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in a big way all through the year," he said.

He further said that 'Vande Mataram' symbolises dedication towards Mother India.

"'Vande Mataram' is an immortal creation that evokes a sense of duty and dedication towards Mother India," he said.

"Discussion of 'Vande Mataram' in both Houses will help future generations understand its true importance and glory," he further stated.

Talking about the importance of 'Vande Mataram' during the freedom struggle, he said, "'Vande Mataram' energized India's freedom struggle. 'Vande Mataram' also gives inspiration to people to move forward on the path of culture."

He also assured that the NDA is ready for discussions on any topic.