Vantara to Relocate Elephant Madhuri to Kolhapur, Offers Full Supoort and Rehab in Nandani Math

Mumbai: Vantara has extended full support to relocate elephant Madhuri to Kolhapur, proposing her rehabilitation at the Nandani Math. The animal rescue centre will join the Maharashtra government’s petition seeking her return to the Jain Math, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed after meeting senior Vantara officials in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a post on X, CM Fadnavis said, “I held a detailed discussion with senior officials of Vantara Management in Mumbai today. They assured me that Vantara has decided to participate in the petition that the Maharashtra government has resolved to file to safely return the Mahadevi elephant (Madhuri) to the Nandani Math.”

He further stated that Vantara had followed the directions of the Supreme Court and had no intention of taking possession of the elephant. “During this discussion, they told me that they only followed the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court and had no intention of taking possession of the Mahadevi elephant. Vantara also expressed its readiness to fully assist the state government in establishing a rehabilitation centre for the Mahadevi elephant at a location selected by the Forest Department near the Nandani Math in Kolhapur district. They also stated during this discussion that they fully respect the religious sentiments of various communities,” the post added.

In an official statement, Vantara acknowledged the emotional and cultural importance of Madhuri to the Jain Math and the Kolhapur community, clarifying that their involvement was strictly in line with court directives.

"Vantara acknowledges the deep religious and cultural significance that Madhuri holds for the Jain Math and the people of Kolhapur. For decades, she has been an integral part of deeprooted spiritual practices and community life. We recognise and respect the sentiments of the devotees, the leadership of the Jain Math, and the wider community who have expressed their concerns and attachment to Madhuri's presence in Kolhapur," the statement said.

It added that the relocation had been carried out solely under judicial authority. "Vantara's involvement in this matter has been limited to acting strictly in accordance to the binding directions issued by the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The decision to relocate Madhuri was taken under judicial authority, and Vantara's role was to provide care, veterinary support, and housing as an independent rescue and rehabilitation centre. At no stage did Vantara initiate or recommend the relocation, nor was there any intent to interfere with religious practice or sentiment."

Vantara also expressed its willingness to support any application made by the Jain Math and the state government in court for Madhuri’s return, offering full technical and veterinary assistance.

"In alignment with our commitment to lawful conduct, responsible animal care, and community cooperation, Vantara will extend full support to “any application filed by the Jain Math and the Government of Maharashtra” before the Hon'ble Court requesting Madhuri's return to Kolhapur. Subject to the Court's approval, Vantara will provide complete technical and veterinary assistance for her safe and dignified return. Furthermore, Vantara will work in close coordination with the Jain Math and the State Government to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre for Madhuri in the Nandani area of Kolhapur. The proposed facility will be developed in accordance with the established animal welfare guidelines, after consultation with experts from the High-Powered Committee and consensus of the Math, while aligned to international best practices in elephant care," the statement added.

The facility will be planned in consultation with the Jain Math Guru and the Maharashtra government. "The land for the proposed facility is to be identified in consultation with the Guru of the Jain Math and the Government of Maharashtra. Upon receiving the necessary grants and permissions, Vantara's expert team is ready to begin implementation in close coordination with relevant authorities," the statement said.

Offering a heartfelt note to the Jain community, Vantara said, "If our involvement, despite being carried out solely under legal instructions, has caused any distress to the Jain community or the people of Kolhapur, we express our sincere regret. Michhami Dukkadam--if any hurt was caused through thought, word, or deed, knowingly or unknowingly, we seek your forgiveness. Vantara remains committed to the highest standards of animal welfare, institutional integrity, and respectful engagement with communities across India. Our efforts will continue to prioritise lawful conduct, transparency, and the well-being of the animals entrusted to our care. Let us move forward not in opposition but in unity, with love for Madhuri at the heart of it all."

Vantara has also proposed a detailed rehabilitation plan for Madhuri near Nandani, including modern medical and environmental facilities designed in line with global best practices. These include:

Specialised hydrotherapy pond for joint and muscular relief

A second, larger water body for swimming and natural movement

Laser therapy and treatment room for physical rehabilitation

Covered night shelter for rest and protection

Lush open space habitat for unrestricted movement without chains

Sand pit for environmental enrichment and natural behaviours

Fully equipped on-site veterinary clinic for 24x7 medical care

Rubberised flooring platform for safe and comfortable resting

Mounds of soft sand to aid recovery from foot rot and arthritis, and reduce joint stress

The organisation clarified that this proposal is purely in support of any future court order and not for credit or recognition.