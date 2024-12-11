Varanasi Celebrates Three Years of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor with Cultural, Religious Events

Varanasi: A series of religious and cultural events are being held to mark the anniversary of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021.

The celebrations began on December 10 and will continue until December 13.

Chief Executive Officer of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vishwabhushan Mishra, said, "The grand and divine inauguration by the prime minister completed three years, and a series of religious programs began on December 10 to commemorate this milestone." He detailed the events, saying, "On December 10, special classical rituals, including Panchmukhi Ganesh Ji worship, Saptachiranjivi invocation, Navagraha worship, and Maha Mrityunjaya Homa, were conducted at the Dhundhiraj Ganesh Temple near the corridor. The rituals were officiated by renowned scholars Vishweshwar Shastri Dravid and Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid." Further, a 'Maha Rudra Path' will be conducted in the temple premises on December 12. On December 13, all deities in the Kashi Vishwanath Dham will be ceremoniously anointed as per traditional scriptures.

"A 'yajna 'will be performed at 1 PM, praying for universal prosperity and victory of Sanatan Dharma," Mishra added. A Chaturveda recitation will also take place, running until the evening.

Cultural performances will grace the temple courtyard on December 13, coinciding with the auspicious Pradosh Tithi.

"The Shivarchanam Sandhya program will feature renowned artists, including sitar maestro Devvrat Mishra, singer Neeraj Singh, and acclaimed bhajan and Bollywood singer Abhijit Ghoshal," Mishra noted.

Additionally, a free eye check-up and treatment camp, organised in collaboration with Shankar Netralaya, will be held in the temple courtyard for the temple trust priests and staff.

Mishra emphasised the celebratory spirit, saying, "This is a time to honour the spiritual and cultural heritage of Kashi." Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on December 13, 2021. Modi is also the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi.

The PM noted that earlier the temple area was only 3,000 square feet which has now enlarged to about 5 lakh square feet.

"Now 50,000-75,000 devotees can visit the temple and temple premises. That is, first the darshan and bath in Maa Ganga, and from there directly to Vishwanath Dham," he had said.