Varanasi Student Alleges Gangrape by 23 Men Over 7 Days Across Multiple Locations

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by 23 men over the course of seven days, according to reports. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Varanasi police have arrested six individuals after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by 23 men over the course of seven days, according to reports. The woman, who went missing on March 29, returned home on April 4 and narrated her ordeal to her family, who then approached the police, said resorts.

The accused reportedly drugged and raped her repeatedly during this time.

On April 2, after managing to escape from captivity, the woman reached a friend’s house and eventually returned home the next day.

Chandrakant Mina, DCP Varuna Zone, confirmed that an FIR was lodged based on the complaint by the survivor's mother. The FIR includes serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 70(1) (gang rape), 74 (outraging modesty), 123 (administering harmful substances), 126(2) (obstruction of movement), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

The accused named in the FIR include Raj Vishwakarma, Samir, Ayush, Sohel, Danish, Anmol, Sazid, Zaheer, Imran, Zaib, Aman, Raj Khan, and 11 unidentified persons.