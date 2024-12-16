Varanasi Woman Jumps From Rajghat Bridge in Suicide Bid, Rescued After Struggling in Girder

Varanasi: Following a dispute with her family, a woman attempted suicide by jumping from the Rajghat bridge in Varanasi and got trapped in the girder, police said on Monday.

The woman was successfully rescued after an hour of strenuous efforts by both the police and local residents.

“Fortunately, no trains passed by during that time,” officials said.

The woman got injured due to jumping from the bridge.

“We are trying to gather information about the woman,” police said while adding that further investigation is underway in the matter.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.



AASRA – We’re Here To Help91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)