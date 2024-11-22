Published 21:12 IST, November 22nd 2024
Varsova, Andheri West, Andheri East, Vile Parle, Ghatkopar West Election Results 2024 LIVE
Counting of votes in Varsova, Andheri West, Andheri East, Vile Parle, Chandivali and Ghatkopar West seats will begin at 8 AM on November 23.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024 | Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM on November 23 | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:12 IST, November 22nd 2024