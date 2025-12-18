Updated 18 December 2025 at 13:29 IST
G RAM G Bill Passed In Lok Sabha
New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB – G RAM G) Bill, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The House has been adjourned till 11:00 am of Friday.
