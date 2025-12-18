Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 18 December 2025 at 13:29 IST

G RAM G Bill Passed In Lok Sabha

The Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB – G RAM G) Bill, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Satyaki Baidya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB – G  RAM G) Bill, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The House has been adjourned till 11:00 am of Friday. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 18 December 2025 at 13:27 IST