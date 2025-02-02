Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Hails Union Budget 2025, Calls It Key To 'Viksit Bharat’

New Delhi: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has praised the Union Budget 2025, saying it has hit the "perfect note" by providing great relief to the middle class. According to Agarwal, the budget's decision to make incomes up to Rs 12 lakh per annum completely tax-free is a significant move, as it benefits the largest section of the middle class. Additionally, the budget has reduced the tax burden for incomes up to Rs 24 lakh, responding to which Agarwal stated that this will stimulate consumption growth and accelerate investment.

In his post on X, Anil Agarwal wrote, “The Budget has hit the perfect note, providing great relief to the middle-class by making incomes up to Rs 12 lakh per annum completely tax-free. This is the biggest section of the middle class. It has also significantly reduced the tax burden for incomes up to Rs 24 lakh. “

The Vedanta chairman also commended the government's efforts to create a world-class tax system that is simple, transparent, and friendly to taxpayers. He noted that the spirit of tax reform will be seen in other parts of the economy, with trust and self-certification at its core.

Anil Agarwal stated that the tax reform will provide a major boost to manufacturing and mining.

He expressed his delight that mining is one of the six domains identified for transformational reforms over the next five years. He also talked about the importance of agriculture, particularly in achieving self-sufficiency in areas like edible oils.

Agarwal said that mining, agriculture, and manufacturing can help increase domestic production, reduce imports, and create millions of good jobs in India.

Vedanta Chairman Agarwal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a "visionary Budget" that has stimulated the perfect balance of robust consumption growth and accelerated investment, key to achieving a Viksit Bharat.