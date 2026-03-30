Venugopal Accuses Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Of Looting Kerala's Economy, Calls Ruling Dispensation 'Corporate Marxist Party'

Kochi: Amidst soaring political heat ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Congress MP KC Venugopal blasted the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, accusing the ruling dispensation of misusing state funds for its election campaign while the state's economy is being "looted". Venugopal launched a scorching attack on Chief Minister Vijayan, accusing him of plundering Kerala's economy.

In a statement to ANI, Venugopal compared the Congress-led UDF's commitment to welfare with the LDF government's record, outlining the implementation of guarantees in Karnataka and Telangana as examples of the party's credibility. "Whatever we have to give for poor people is a clear-cut guarantee, it's our commitment... We have demonstrated that and only proved that, not like Pinarayi Vijayan," he said.

Venugopal's scorching attack comes ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala, scheduled to take place on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4. The Congress general secretary's attack on the CPI(M) government was multidimensional, targeting the party's alleged shift towards corporatism and neglect of the state's economic interests. His comments have stirred another political faceoff in Kerala, with the ruling LDF defending its record and the opposition UDF seeking to capitalize on the controversy.

‘Corporate Marxist Party’ Label Sticks

Venugopal has dubbed the CPI(M) a "corporate Marxist party", alleging that the ruling dispensation is more interested in promoting corporate interests than serving the people. "This is not a communist Marxist party, this is a corporate Marxist party. That type of corporatism, you can see everywhere... in every hoarding," Venugopal told reporters in Kochi. He pointed to the numerous hoardings and advertisements put up by the LDF government, accusing it of misusing state funds for its personal campaign.

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The Congress MP has also accused Vijayan of looting the state's economy, citing delays in pension payments to Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) and a lack of support for those affected by crises in the Gulf region. "Non-resident Keralites are not even getting their pension in due course of time. On the other side, real Gulf people... are suffering like anything. What action is taken by this government?" Venugopal questioned.

The Kerala Assembly Elections are scheduled for April 9, with vote counting on May 4. The LDF-led government, in power for around a decade, faces a tough challenge from the Congress-led UDF. With 2.7 crore electors expected to participate, the election is being closely watched.

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