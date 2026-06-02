'Verbally Abused, Assaulted': Twisha Sharma Case Key Witness 'Attacked' By Husband Samarth's Associates In Bhopal

New Delhi: A vital witness in the investigation into the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma was assaulted in Bhopal by associates of the accused, her husband Samarth Singh, as the probe into dowry harassment allegations filed by her family continues.

Neeraj Dubey, the proprietor of a salon located near Singh’s residence, reported that he was assaulted by Singh's associates on May 30 and subjected to intimidation tactics intended to dissuade him from providing testimony in court.

Half a dozen men

Footage from the incident shows Dubey attempting to shield himself while being surrounded by approximately half a dozen men. According to Dubey, the group confronted him and aggressively questioned his involvement as a witness in the case.

Following the incident, Dubey filed a formal complaint at the Katara Hills police station, where authorities have pledged to take strict action against the perpetrators. Law enforcement is currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the individuals involved in the attack.

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Subjected to verbal abuse

Describing the ordeal, Dubey stated that he was near his salon when four or five of Samarth Singh’s associates approached and surrounded him. He reported that they subjected him to verbal abuse and issued warnings, demanding that he refrain from testifying in the Twisha Sharma case.

Dubey alleged that those men attacked him. "I fear for my life. I have appealed to the police for protection and justice," he said.

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The development comes in when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took key suspect Samarth back to the crime scene at Giribala Singh’s residence on Monday to meticulously reconstruct Twisha's final moments, uncovering severe discrepancies in the medical evidence and initial police handling.

The high-profile investigation, which was handed over to the central agency following intense public outrage and legal petitions alleging a systemic cover-up, has entered its most critical phase.

Investigators spent hours examining the terrace structure, measuring the height from which Twisha allegedly hanged, and cross-referencing it with a glaring anomaly: why was Twisha’s height recorded incorrectly in the initial post-mortem report.

CBI Probes third man angle

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is also investigating a series of critical new leads in the death of Twisha Sharma, with detectives now focusing heavily on a suspected "third man" angle and highly contested claims about her pregnancy.

Insiders close to the development reveal that investigators are trying to piece together the final days before the tragedy to see if outside relationships or intense domestic fights pushed things over the edge, including recreating the crime scene.

According to agency sources, the CBI team recently sat down for a lengthy, intense interrogation with Twisha’s partner, Samarth Singh.

A major part of the interrogation centered around a third individual named Amit. The CBI is looking into whether a bitter dispute involving Amit escalated the tension in the house right before Twisha’s death.

Amit is expected to be summoned for formal questioning later this week so detectives can cross-check his story with the statements given by Samarth Singh.

What's the case

In addition, the CBI special court in Bhopal on Friday sent former judge and Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh to five-day CBI custody, while also extending the custody of her son and the victim’s husband, Samarth Singh, by five days. Both accused will now remain in CBI custody till June 2 as investigators deepen their probe into the sensational case.