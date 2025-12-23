VHP Protestors Clash With Police, Break Barricades Over Hindu Youth Killed In Bangladesh

New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) protestors on Tuesday clashed with police and broke barricades outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, protesting the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu youth in Bangladesh.

Heavy security was deployed near the Bangladesh High Commission to monitor and control the situation. The protestors demanded accountability from Bangladeshi authorities, with some calling for justice and protection of minorities.

Protesters clashed with security forces outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, attempting to march towards the building. They broke through police barricades but were stopped by multi-layered security cordons comprising police and paramilitary staff, protesting the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh.

Members of the Sarbo Bharatiya Hindi Bangali Sangathan, VHP, and Bajrang Dal participated in a protest near the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station, raising slogans about Bangladesh's Hindus and their security.

Tensions rose when a massive crowd of demonstrators pushed the security barricades. Protestors were chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Yunus Sarkar Hosh me Aao", and "Hindu Hatiya Band Karo".

Advertisement

One protestor cried out that Hindus are in danger and this country is Lord Ram's. "Hindus are being killed. This country belongs to Lord Ram. This country belongs to Lord Krishna. We don't kill anyone here, but the dignity of our sisters and daughters is in danger", he stated.

The purpose of this protest is to push for action against the tragic mob lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das on December 18 over an alleged claim of blasphemy. Several protests are staged against the violence against minorities in Bangladesh across India.

Advertisement

West Bengal Congress leader Ashutosh Chatterjee said the External Affairs Minister should address the issue. "Humanity is under attack. Both Hindus and Muslim are being killed. Don't bring religion into this. BJP wants to polarise the issue. We condemn the atrocities in Bangladesh. Priyanka Gandhi was right. The Foreign Minister should wake up," he said.

Amid the heightened tensions, Bangladesh has suspended consular and visa services in New Delhi and Agartala due to security concerns following protests. The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was summoned by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the protests.

Bangladesh on Tuesday expressed grave concern over attacks on its diplomatic missions in India, summoning the Indian High Commissioner to protest incidents in New Delhi and Siliguri, according to Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement.

"Bangladesh condemns such acts of premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance", it added.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry condemned the violence, citing threats to diplomatic personnel and establishments, and urged India to ensure their safety and security.

"The Government of Bangladesh called upon the Government of India to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents, to take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to ensure safety and security of Bangladesh's diplomatic missions and related facilities in India", the statement said.

The incidents include vandalism at the Bangladesh Visa Centre in Siliguri on 22 December 2025 and a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December 2025.

India has dismissed allegations of inadequate security, stating the New Delhi protest was brief and posed no threat. The row stems from the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, sparking international concern over minority safety.

India on Sunday dismissed "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the "horrendous killing" of Hindu youth, and said the protest was brief and posed no security threat.