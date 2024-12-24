Published 14:42 IST, December 24th 2024
Vice President Dhankhar to Begin Two-day Telangana Visit on Wednesday
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will embark on a two-day visit to Telangana on Wednesday, his office said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will embark on a two-day visit to Telangana on Wednesday, his office said.
During his visit, Dhankhar will visit Medak and Hyderabad, the Vice President's Secretariat said on Tuesday.
The vice president will preside over the Natural and Organic Farmers' Summit at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Tuniki, Medak, as the chief guest, it said.
