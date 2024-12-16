VIDEO | 65-Year-Old, Attacked by Stray Dogs in Punjab's Jalandhar

Jalandhar: A shocking video has surfaced on social media that captures a bunch of dogs brutally attacking woman on the street of Jalandhar.

According to sources woman suffered serious injuries' now in coma.

This tragic incident happened near Wadala Chowk in Jalandhar, when she was attacked by 7-8 stray dogs while on her way to a Gurdwara early in the morning.

In the video old woman can be seen struggling around bunch of dong trying to scare them away.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera placed nearby. The woman was severely injured, hospitalized, and is currently in a coma.