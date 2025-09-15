Eyewitness Captures Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh, Wife Lying in Pool of Blood After Horrific of BMW-Motorcycle Crash

New Delhi: A fatal BMW-motorcycle crash on the Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan on Sunday resulted in the death of Navjot Singh, a senior official with the Finance Ministry, and critically injured his wife. According to police reports, the couple was on a motorcycle when the luxury car hit them from behind.

Now, a video accessed by Republic provides a clear view of the crash site. The footage shows the BMW overturned, with the victim's wife lying in the middle of the road. Navjot Singh's body and his motorcycle are lying near the luxury car.

Police say that the vehicles were seized, and the crime team examined the spot. The FSL team was called to the crash site. The accused and her husband also got injured and are admitted to a hospital. Legal action is being taken.

Woman Driver and Husband Took Injured Couple to Hospital, 20km from Crash Site

According to Delhi Police, Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance's Department of Economic Affairs, was on his way home from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara with his wife when a BMW collided with his motorcycle. The collision occurred on Ring Road near the Delhi Cantt metro station.

Following the crash, the driver of the BMW, a woman, and her husband, who was in the car with her, took the injured couple to a private hospital in GTB Nagar. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the woman was driving the car at the time of the incident.

Son Blames the Delay and the Inadequate Hospital for Father's Death

Navnoor Singh, the son of the man killed in the BMW crash near Dhaula Kuan, claims his father might have survived if he had been taken to a specialist hospital closer to the accident. Instead, he said, his parents were taken to a hospital 20 km away that lacked proper facilities.

He stated that the Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar is owned by the woman who was driving the BMW. While he wasn't certain of his source, he said the driver and her husband, who were both in the car at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries and were also admitted to the same hospital.