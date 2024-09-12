sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Video: Actor Darshan, Accused in Renukaswamy Murder, Caught Flashing Middle Finger at Media

Published 18:58 IST, September 12th 2024

Video: Actor Darshan, Accused in Renukaswamy Murder, Caught Flashing Middle Finger at Media

33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Accused in Renukaswamy Murder, Caught Flashing Middle Finger at Media
Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Accused in Renukaswamy Murder, Caught Flashing Middle Finger at Media | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:58 IST, September 12th 2024