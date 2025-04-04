Video: Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shashtri Joins Anant Ambani On 140 Kms Padyatra To Jamnagar

Anant Ambani is known for his deep devotion and is often seen offering prayers at various temples across India. Currently, he is on a padyatra to Lord Dwarkadhish's temple in Jamnagar, Gujarat . He will be covering 140 kilometers over several days. Now, Reliance Industries Limited's Director has been joined by spiritual guru Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri in the padyatra. The videos going viral on the internet show him walking barefoot alongside him.

Baba Bageshwar joins Anant Ambani in Padyatra

The video going viral on the internet shows Baba Bageshwar, in a red traditional ensemble, walking beside Anant Ambani, dressed in a black traditional ensemble. During the journey, he praised "dear friend" Anant and said that though his body has faced health challenges, his mind remained strong. “My dear friend Anant Ambani is embarking on this journey with devotion, faith, spirituality, and a commitment to Sanatan culture. Though his body has faced health challenges, his mind remains strong and resilient. He is walking with immense energy and devotion," he was quoted saying.

He further added that a devotee's journey to Dwarkadhish is seen as a divine calling from the almighty himself.

Why is Anant Ambani walking towards Dwarkadhish?