Bengaluru: In a troubling trend fueled by the quest for instant internet fame, youths are increasingly engaging Public Displays of Affection (PDA) in dangerous stunts on busy roads, posing significant risks to themselves and others. Recently, a video clip featuring a couple performing a hazardous road stunt on a Bengaluru road has gone viral, prompting swift action from local Bengaluru cops.

The incident, which occurred on May 17 on the Bangalore International Airport road, shows a woman sitting on a man’s lap while he rides a speeding bike. In the clip, the woman is seen sitting one-sided on the rider’s lap with her hands wrapped around his neck. Notably, neither of them is wearing a helmet, further compounding the danger of the stunt.

Check out the viral video:

The video, which quickly amassed over 22,000 views and received 356 likes, was shared by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on X (formerly Twitter). Their post read: "Hey thrill-seekers, the road isn’t a stage for stunts! Keep it safe for everyone, including yourselves. Let’s ride responsibly."

Hey thrill-seekers, the road isn't a stage for stunts! Keep it safe for everyone, including yourselves. Let's ride responsibly. 🛑🏍️#RideResponsibly pic.twitter.com/Cdg96cpdXx — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic)

In response to the video, the Hebbal traffic police utilized the vehicle’s number plate to track and arrest the rider. The action underscores the city's commitment to road safety and the enforcement of traffic regulations.

Toward the end of the video, a message is displayed, urging viewers to prioritize safety: "Think safety, ride safely. Protect lives on the road. Bengaluru is a city to cherish, not a place to mess around."

People in the comment section:

One user wrote, “Why not that women been arrested. Both have made braked rules.”

“Great felicitated very soon...highly appreciated...I will be glad n more happy if they are caught right at the next signal without any delay n damage to others.”

“responsibility, and common sense first start at home and school when both fail we get people like this. when family and school fail system like law and police should teach right.”

“This Type of stringent punishment and awareness should be done at Bhubaneswar on regular Basis and posting this type of violation with punishment should be done in X and social media so that we can reduce this type of rash and negligent driving.”

The viral clip has sparked widespread discussion among netizens, many of whom called for stringent action against both individuals involved in the stunt, not just the rider. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with reckless behavior on the roads and the importance of adhering to traffic laws to ensure the safety of all commuters.