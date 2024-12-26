Published 18:48 IST, December 26th 2024
Video Captures DK Shivakumar Pushing Woman, BJP Says 'Mahila Ka Apmaan, Congress Ki Pehchan'
Mahila ka apmaan Congress ki pehchaan! Look at DK Shivkumar ! Shameful!” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted along with the video.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
DK Shivakumar Pushes Woman | Image: X
New Delhi: A video capturing Karnataka Deputy CM and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar allegedly pushing a woman has sparked a political uproar. Taking to X, the BJP has shared the clip and condemned the incident, accusing the Congress of disrespecting women and labelling it as part of the party's "identity."
“Is this ladki hoon lad sakti hoon? Priyanka ji will you act on him? Mahila ka apmaan Congress ki pehchaan! Look at DK Shivkumar ! Shameful!” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted along with the video.
