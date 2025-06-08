Video Captures Heart-Stopping Moment Helicopter Crash Landed On Kedarnath Highway In Rudraprayag

Kedarnath: A major accident was averted in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag when a helicopter crash-landed on the Kedarnath highway on Saturday. A latest video of the incident is going viral on social media, capturing passengers making desperate attempts to save their lives. In the video, a passenger was seen struggling to come out of the helicopter, even though the half-broken helicopter's rotating blades were could have proved to be dangerous.

Another video, which surfaced on social media, showed the exact moment the helicopter crash-landed on the highway, minutes after taking off from the base.

According to reports, a sudden technical glitch led to the incident, forcing the helicopter with pilgrims onboard to make an emergency landing in Guptkashi, located in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. The incident caused momentary panic in the area, which witnesses regular helicopter activities amidst the ongoing Char Dham Yatra pilgrimages.

According to Additional Director General of Police Dr V Murugesan, all passengers onboard the helicopter are safe. A probe was initiated to ascertain the cause of the incident.

As per reports, the helicopter carrying five devotees en route to Kedarnath Dham made an emergency landing on a national highway near Bharasu in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, temporarily disrupting traffic in the region. The helicopter developed a sudden technical fault during takeoff, prompting the pilot to make a controlled landing on the nearby road.

The official sources claimed that the helicopter, piloted by Captain RPS Sodhi, took off from the Bharasu helipad with five pilgrims on board when the technical fault occurred. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the pilot suspected a malfunction in the collective control, a critical component for vertical lift, and immediately initiated an emergency landing protocol.

Passengers Evacuated Safely

All five passengers on board were evacuated safely without injuries. However, the pilot sustained minor back injuries during the hard landing and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. A parked car was damaged during the emergency landing, however, the incident had no impact on the heli-shuttle services for the pilgrims.

The aviation officials stated that Captain RPS Sodhi's exceptional bravery during the emergency landing ensured the safety of the passengers, despite sustaining minor injuries himself.