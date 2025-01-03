Video Captures Rare Melanistic Leopard With Cub in Nayagarh Forests of Odisha | WATCH

Bhubaneshwar: A rare melanistic leopard was spotted with a cub in Nayagarh forest in Odisha, an official said on Friday.

Sharing the footage of the rare black leopard, Divisional Forest Officer Khyama Sadangi said that the number of melanistic and other leopards is increasing in the region.

Rare Black Leopard Spotted In Nayagarh Forest | WATCH

“We have a good number of leopards in our forest division. The number of melanistic and other leopards is increasing because of the Protection Act. Patrolling is being conducted on a daily basis inside the forest area,” Divisional Forest Officer Khyama Sadangi told news agency ANI.

Where are Black Leopards Found?

Black leopards inhabit a range of environments across Africa and Asia, from the dense rainforests of Southeast Asia to the Himalayan mountains and the semi-arid regions of Africa.

The appearance of a black coat can be influenced by factors like the angle of light and the animal's life stage. For instance, some melanistic leopards and jaguars may appear completely black, as the finer details of their fur are obscured by diffused light.